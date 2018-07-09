

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has complained about the disparity in the share of contributions made by NATO member states to the mutual-defense organization.



In a Twitter post on Monday, Trump claimed the United States is spending far more on NATO than any other Country. This is not fair, nor acceptable, according to the President.



He pointed out that though some countries have been increasing their contributions since he took office, 'they must do much more'.



He cited the notable difference in the percentage of expenses borne by Germany and the United States, and the disproportionate benefits they get from it.



'Germany is at 1%, the U.S. is at 4%, and NATO benefits Europe far more than it does the U.S.'



Trump said 'the U.S. is paying for 90 percent of NATO, with many countries nowhere close to their 2% commitment'.



He also used his Twitter handle to bring to notice that the European Union has a trade surplus of $151 million with the U.S., 'with big Trade Barriers on U.S. goods.'



During the presidential election campaign, Trump had warned that the U.S. might not meet its mutual-defense commitment because other member states had not spent the agreed-upon 2 percent of their GDP on defense.



Trump's blame on NATO allies comes just two days ahead of the alliance's summit.



NATO Heads of State and Government are set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels, Belgium.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX