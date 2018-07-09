

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue crew acted diligently when a doggy on flight was in trouble. The three-year old French bulldog Darcy's tongue and gums turned blue, possibly due to lack of oxygen, up in the air. Suddenly the crew helped the dog with an oxygen mask. The recovery was quick.



Michele and Sterven Burt, the owners of the dog wrote a letter to JetBlue to thank the airline for the timely help of her pet which is treated like a 'family member.'



The Bull dog, along with two other dogs, was travelling in a pet carrier under the passenger seat. Michele in her letter said she noticed Darcy panicking and breathing frantically. Recognizing the medical condition of the dog Renaud Spencer and Diane Asher, the crew members, brought a small oxygen tank and mask. In a few minutes the dog was back to normal.



'It may have been only a 'dog' to some, not a major disaster certainly, but a family member to us. Goodness and kindness along with the ability to assess a medical crisis, albeit a canine in crisis saved the day... I wanted to say thank you Jetblue and thank you to Renaud and Diane for doing their job and also being great humans,' Michene wrote.



