Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2018 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

331,848 Getlink shares

EUR 10,445,020.06 in cash

For reference,

as at the date of the last return, 21 December 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account: 280,000 Getlink shares EUR 10,904,949.96 in cash



