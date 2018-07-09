Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF as at 30 June 2018 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 331,848 Getlink shares
- EUR 10,445,020.06 in cash
For reference,
- as at the date of the last return, 21 December 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 280,000 Getlink shares
- EUR 10,904,949.96 in cash
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005523/en/
Contacts:
Getlink SE