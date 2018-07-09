Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (YIEL) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 09-Jul-2018 / 16:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 09 July 2018 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution class ccy Date Income ccy Amount (in share class currency) Lyxor FR0010975771 EUR YIEL EUR 11/07/18 13/07/18 4.31 BofAM L EUR High Yield Ex-Fi nanci al Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTL GBX 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.65 DJ Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTU USD 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.65 DJ Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0013235256 USD BUCK USD 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.71 FTSE US Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0013235256 USD DIVU GBP 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.71 FTSE US Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LYXOR FR0010967323 USD LEMB USD 11/07/18 13/07/18 4.85 IBOXX $ LIQUI D EMERG ING MARKE TS SOVER EIGNS UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor FR0010961003 USD U10G GBX 11/07/18 13/07/18 2.56 iBoxx $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010961003 USD US10 USD 11/07/18 13/07/18 2.56 iBoxx $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 1 Record Date subject to local rule applicable to the main listing place. The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 11th July 2018. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0010975771, FR0007075494, FR0013235256, FR0010967323, FR0010961003, Category Code: DIV TIDM: YIEL OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5728 EQS News ID: 702871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

