Crosshairs Shift From Facebook to GoogleLast week, The Wall Street Journal alleged that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)-aka Google-had mismanaged user data by letting third-party developers scan "Gmail" accounts.As such, we'll need to consider how these privacy concerns might affect our GOOG stock forecast for 2019.Here's the story in a nutshell:In theory, Google vets developers before giving them user data.Also, in theory, Google requires "explicit opt-in consent" from users.In practice, neither of these things are enforced.In The Wall Street Journal's words:The latitude outside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...