Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (LAUS) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 09-Jul-2018 / 16:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 09 July 2018 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class Income Amount ccy (in share class currency) Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUS 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.85 Austra lia (S&P/A SX 200) UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUU 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.85 Austra lia (S&P/A SX 200) UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU1407892592 GBP GILS 11/07/18 13/07/18 2.17 Core FTSE Actuar ies UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.60 Core FTSE Actuar ies UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407893301 GBP GILI 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.37 Core FTSE Actuar ies UK Gilts Inflat ion-Li nked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD U13G 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.13 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD US13 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.13 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD U35G 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.17 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD US35 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.17 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD U57G 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.25 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD US57 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.25 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD U71G 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.36 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD US71 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.36 Core iBoxx $ Treasu ries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUD 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.07 Core Mornin gstar US (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUS 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.07 Core Mornin gstar US (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor LU1452600270 USD TIPG 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.78 Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600270 USD TIPU 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.78 Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600601 GBP TIPH 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.68 Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthl y Hedged to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU1407891602 GBP COUK 11/07/18 13/07/18 2.43 iBoxx GBP Liquid Corpor ates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786731 EUR LCAN 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.56 MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU0496786731 EUR LCAU 11/07/18 13/07/18 1.56 MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXG 11/07/18 13/07/18 2.15 MSCI Pacifi c Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXJ 11/07/18 13/07/18 2.15 MSCI Pacifi c Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPU 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.27 S&P 500 UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPX 11/07/18 13/07/18 0.27 S&P 500 UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQE 11/07/18 13/07/18 3.98 SG Europe an Qualit y Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQG 11/07/18 13/07/18 3.98 SG Europe an Qualit y Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0832436512 EUR SGQP 11/07/18 13/07/18 3.74 SG Global Qualit y Income NTR UCITS ETF - D-EUR The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 11th July 2018. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU1407892592, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1407887162, LU1407889887, LU1407888996, LU1407888053, LU1781540957, LU1452600270, LU1452600270, LU1452600601, LU1407891602, LU0496786731, LU1220245556, LU0496786657, LU0959210278, LU0832436512, Category Code: DIV TIDM: LAUS OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5731 EQS News ID: 702881 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2018 11:44 ET (15:44 GMT)