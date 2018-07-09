

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a solid gain. Easing concerns over global trade provided a boost to investor sentiment, as well as the rally in the Asian markets.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.72 percent Monday and finished at 8,759.92. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.02 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.73 percent.



Julius Baer was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 3 percent. Credit Suisse advanced 1.7 percent and UBS added 0.3 percent.



Swiss Life rose 1.6 percent, Zurich Insurance gained 1.1 percent and Swiss Re added 0.8 percent.



Lonza increased 2.2 percent after it announced that it will restate its half year 2017 financial results following a change to its accounting standards.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche gained 0.6 percent and Novartis added 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, Nestle fell 0.2 percent.



Richemont advanced 1.8 percent and rival Swatch Group rose 1.5 percent.



ABB increased 1.8 percent and Sika added 1.6 percent. Geberit climbed 1.5 percent and SGS finished up by 1.1 percent.



