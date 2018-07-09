Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), announces that, following the long-term partnership between NATIXIS and ODDO BHF, the liquidity contract relating to its shares initially allocated to Natixis was transferred to ODDO BHF on July 2, 2018.

At the end of the liquidity contract allocated to Natixis relating to the shares of BALYO, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 18,782

€ 43,004.45

In the report at 29 December 2017, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 19,609

€ 23,611.42

By agreement from July 3, 2018 and for a period of one year, renewable by tacit renewal, Balyo allocated ODDO BHF and NATIXIS with the implementation of a liquidity and market supervision contract for ordinary shares, in accordance with the AMAFI Code of Ethics of March 8, 2011 approved by the AMF on March 21, 2011. For the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were allocated to ODDO BHF and assigned to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 18,782

€43,004.45

ABOUT BALYO

Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €16.4 million in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

