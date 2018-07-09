Trivedi Global, Inc. and Maire Mayne Announce Research Results on the Impact of an Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Reducing Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders

London, United Kingdom, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maire Mayne, an energy healer with scientifically validated abilities, today announces the outcome of preclinical research on a proprietary biofield energy treated formulation, which increases anti-inflammatory and immune responses. The research findings also suggest a potential treatment for improving autoimmune disorders.

Biomarkers for systemic and organ-specific inflammation assessed in the preclinical research indicated a significant decline. The data is as follows:

Over 30 percent decrease in Interleukin (IL-1B) expression

Over 15 percent decrease in the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF-A) and Macrophage Inflammatory Protein (MIP-1A) levels

Overall, this holistic formulation is considered a beneficial complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) product, with a safe therapeutic index. The formulation promotes overall health and better quality of life, leading to stress reduction, anti-aging, and reduction of inflammatory diseases, including cancer.

The research results suggest that as a potential effective anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory energy medicine product, it can be used for reducing a variety of auto-immune disorders such as Lupus, Fibromyalgia, Addison's Disease, Hashimoto Thyroiditis, Celiac Disease (gluten-sensitive enteropathy), Multiple Sclerosis, Dermatomyositis, Graves' Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Pernicious Anemia, Aplastic Anemia, Scleroderma, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Reactive Arthritis, Type 1 Diabetes, Sjogren Syndrome, Crohn's Disease, Vasculitis, Vitiligo, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Alopecia Areata. It can also help with inflammatory disorders such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Asthma, Ulcerative Colitis, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Atherosclerosis, Dermatitis, Hepatitis, and Diverticulitis.

Mayne provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment as part of a group of 18 energy healers. Eleven were remotely located in the United States of America, four in Canada, one in the United Kingdom, one in Russia and one in Ireland.

The test formulation was located in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was provided for 5 minutes through the Biofield Energy Healers' unique Energy Transmission process remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions.

Mayne, as well as, the other 17 biofield healers participating in this research never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the supplement samples.

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

Title: Effect of Biofield Energy Healing Treatment (The Trivedi Effect) Based Herbomineral Formulation on Pro-Inflammatory Cytokines Expression in Murine Dendritic and Splenocyte Cells

Journal: American Journal of Health Research

Published: December 8, 2016

URL: https://www.trivedieffect.com/the-science/biotech/publication/healers-science/cell-biology/effect-of-biofield-energy-healing-treatment-the-trivedi-effect-on-pro-inflammatory-cytokines-expression-in-murine-dendritic-cells-and-splenocytes-in-the-presence-of-the-biofield-energy-treated/ (https://www.trivedieffect.com/the-science/biotech/publication/healers-science/cell-biology/effect-of-biofield-energy-healing-treatment-the-trivedi-effect-on-pro-inflammatory-cytokines-expression-in-murine-dendritic-cells-and-splenocytes-in-the-presence-of-the-biofield-energy-treated/)

Maire Mayne has been a registered osteopath since 1990. She has operated successful practices in London and Southern Ireland for more than 25 years. Since 1994, she has taught Cranial Osteopathy at the Sutherland Cranial College of Osteopathy and contributes to their courses as an educational consultant. Mayne has worked with thousands of people from all walks of life, helping them to recover from 'dis-ease' and trauma and to reconnect to the experience of health and aliveness.

In 2010, Mayne met Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, founder of the Trivedi Effect and Trivedi Global, Inc. Inspired, she joined his Healers Mastery Program in 2011. Subsequently, her natural abilities and effectiveness as an osteopath and healer significantly increased. In association with Guruji Trivedi, Mayne has participated in rigorous scientific experiments, which have tested and validated her abilities to heal and to transmit Life Force Energy. This work is published in International peer-reviewed science publications.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more. Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more. Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring speaker and paradigm-shifting scientist also joins in the mission.

The Trivedi Effect is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 350 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 3,500 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

