The "Connected Consumer Survey 2017: Fixed Broadband Retention and Satisfaction in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many customers are likely to overlook high prices as long as operators' services deliver the promised results and complaints are dealt with efficiently

The growing availability and affordability of superfast broadband is creating new opportunities for well-positioned players, but pricing remains key. In this report we focus on the drivers of satisfaction and churn of broadband customers in Europe and the USA.

This report provides:

new consumer insights derived from 7090 respondents surveyed in 7 different countries

insights into the usage behaviour and preferences of fixed broadband subscribers

information about bundling, retention, changing usage habits and changing demographics for fixed broadband services

a breakdown of the key factors affecting the Net Promoter Score (NPS), with further discussion about which operators are particularly effective at achieving high scores

detailed information about which value-added services have a measurable effect on customer satisfaction.

Survey data coverage:

The research was conducted in July and August 2017. The survey groups were chosen to be demographically representative of the broader online consumer population. We set quotas on age, gender and employment status to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country. The total sample size was 7090 respondents.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Churn Drivers

Satisfaction Drivers

Impact of VAS on Customer Satisfaction

Methodology and Panel Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhx6kx/connected?w=4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005713/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Broadband