Prospect Co., Ltd. - Announcement Concerning the Business Progress

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Progress (preliminary report) of condominium sales business, overseas real estate business and solar business as of the end of June 2018 are as follows.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716052/Prospect_Sendai.jpg )

Record

  1. Condominium sales business
1.   Contracted               26   units, JPY 1,066 million (April 2018 - June 2018)                     
     2. Sold Out Project         1) "Grobel Tower Umejima" - 52 units
                                     (Adachi-ku, Tokyo-to)
                                 2) "Grobel The Koenji Premium" - 43 units
                                     (Suginami-ku, Tokyo-to)
  3. New Project               "Grobel The Place Higashi Koenji" (Suginami-ku, Tokyo-to)
    Access                    3-minute walk from Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line
                              "Higashi Koenji"Station
    Units for sale            40 units
     Completion Date           January 2019 (Planned)               
      4. Acquisition of new land   "Yokohama Isezakicho Project"
                                 (Naka-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture)
                                  3-minute walk from Yokohama Municipal Subway
                                  "Bandobashi" Station
  2. Overseas real estate business

        Name                     KEAUHOU PLACE
        Address                  Honolulu, Hawaii USA
        Units for Sale           422 units
        Reserved/Contracted      419 units (99.2%)
        Completion               17 October 2017
        *The project is a joint development project with Honolulu City developer
                    Stanford Carr Development, LLC.
 3. Solar business

  1. Projects in operation        6 Projects - Approx. 11.43MW (company equity basis)                              Apr 2018 ~ Jun-end 2018 electricity sales (ex. Tax)JPY 130 million.
  2. Projects Under Development  (Total: Approx.33.87 MW·company equity basis)

1.  Higashi Hiroshima Project
Address            Shiwa Cho, Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima Pref.
    Site Area          Approx. 1,130,000 m2
    Installed capacity Approx. 18.68 MW (Panel Output)
    Operation start    July 2018
    Power selling
    price              JPY 36/kWh (excluding tax·20 year fixed)


2.  Narita Kozaki Project
Kozakimachi Katori-gun / Narita-shi Chiba
    Address            Prefecture
    Site Area          Approx. 540,000 m2
    Installed capacity Approx. 24.00 MW (Panel Output)
    Operation start    June 2019 (Planned)
    Power selling
    price              JPY 36/kWh (excluding tax·20 year fixed)


3. Okayama Aida Hikari Project
Address            Nakagouchi, Mimasaka-shi , Okayama Prefecture
    Site Area          Approx. 606,000 m2
    Installed capacity Approx. 38.00 MW (Panel Output)
    Operation start    October 2021 (Planned)
    Power selling
    price              JPY 32/kWh(excluding tax·20 year fixed)


4. Sanbu Minami Project
Address            Shiizaki, Sanmu-shi, Chiba Prefecture
    Site Area          Approx. 44,000 m2
    Installed capacity Approx. 2.00MW (Panel Output)
    Operation start    June 2019 (Planned)
    Power selling
    price              JPY 36/kWh (excluding tax·20 year fixed)


*  The figures stated for electricity sales, etc. are preliminary figures. For the confirmed figures, please refer to the summary of financial results to be disclosed on Friday, August 10, 2018.
Company Name: Prospect Company Limited
Representative: President and CEO Curtis Freeze
Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section
Contact: Representative Director Masato Tabata
TEL: +81-03-3470-8411

© 2018 PR Newswire