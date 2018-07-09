Prospect Co., Ltd. - Announcement Concerning the Business Progress

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Progress (preliminary report) of condominium sales business, overseas real estate business and solar business as of the end of June 2018 are as follows.



Record

Condominium sales business

1. Contracted 26 units, JPY 1,066 million (April 2018 - June 2018) 2. Sold Out Project 1) "Grobel Tower Umejima" - 52 units (Adachi-ku, Tokyo-to) 2) "Grobel The Koenji Premium" - 43 units (Suginami-ku, Tokyo-to) 3. New Project "Grobel The Place Higashi Koenji" (Suginami-ku, Tokyo-to) Access 3-minute walk from Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line "Higashi Koenji"Station Units for sale 40 units Completion Date January 2019 (Planned) 4. Acquisition of new land "Yokohama Isezakicho Project" (Naka-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture) 3-minute walk from Yokohama Municipal Subway "Bandobashi" Station 2. Overseas real estate business Name KEAUHOU PLACE Address Honolulu, Hawaii USA Units for Sale 422 units Reserved/Contracted 419 units (99.2%) Completion 17 October 2017 *The project is a joint development project with Honolulu City developer Stanford Carr Development, LLC. 3. Solar business

Projects in operation 6 Projects - Approx. 11.43MW (company equity basis) Apr 2018 ~ Jun-end 2018 electricity sales (ex. Tax) JPY 130 million . Projects Under Development (Total: Approx.33.87 MW·company equity basis)

1. Higashi Hiroshima Project

Address Shiwa Cho, Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima Pref. Site Area Approx. 1,130,000 m2 Installed capacity Approx. 18.68 MW (Panel Output) Operation start July 2018 Power selling price JPY 36/kWh (excluding tax·20 year fixed)

2. Narita Kozaki Project

Kozakimachi Katori-gun / Narita-shi Chiba Address Prefecture Site Area Approx. 540,000 m2 Installed capacity Approx. 24.00 MW (Panel Output) Operation start June 2019 (Planned) Power selling price JPY 36/kWh (excluding tax·20 year fixed)

3. Okayama Aida Hikari Project

Address Nakagouchi, Mimasaka-shi , Okayama Prefecture Site Area Approx. 606,000 m2 Installed capacity Approx. 38.00 MW (Panel Output) Operation start October 2021 (Planned) Power selling price JPY 32/kWh(excluding tax·20 year fixed)

4. Sanbu Minami Project

Address Shiizaki, Sanmu-shi, Chiba Prefecture Site Area Approx. 44,000 m2 Installed capacity Approx. 2.00MW (Panel Output) Operation start June 2019 (Planned) Power selling price JPY 36/kWh (excluding tax·20 year fixed)

* The figures stated for electricity sales, etc. are preliminary figures. For the confirmed figures, please refer to the summary of financial results to be disclosed on Friday, August 10, 2018.

