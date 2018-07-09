Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the adrenomyeloneuropathy market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat adrenomyeloneuropathy.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Adrenomyeloneuropathy: Market overview

Adrenomyeloneuropathyis the adult onset of adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a genetic disease that affects the adrenal glands and the nervous system. The mutation of the ABCD1 gene can lead to adrenomyeloneuropathy that affects the spinal cord. It also leads to behavioral abnormalities, vision loss, and hearing problems. Males are more vulnerable to adrenomyeloneuropathy than females.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The mean age for the onset of adrenomyeloneuropathy is 28-60 years. Some of the symptoms of adrenomyeloneuropathy include weight loss, progressive stiffness, and weakness of the legs, ataxia, nausea, and hypertonia. Adrenomyeloneuropathy is usually inherited from family. The treatments for this disease include steroid replacement therapy, physical therapy, and medications."

Adrenomyeloneuropathy: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the adrenomyeloneuropathy market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and unknown), RoA (intravenous, oral, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, gene therapy, stem cell, and unknown), targets (thyroid hormone beta receptor subtype, PPAR gamma, microglia cells, NFkB cells, and unknown), MoA (gene replacement, thyroid hormone beta receptor subtype agonist, PPAR gamma agonist, cell replacement, microglia cells activator, NFkB cells inhibitor, and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, active not recruiting, unknown, and NA).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a particular disorder. In the current pipeline, 12 molecules are used as monotherapy.

In case of therapeutic modality, the small molecule segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for more than 46% of the market share. Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that enter the cells easily because of their low molecular weight of 900 Daltons.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic Modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

