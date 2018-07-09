TIAA Bank is offering a chance for a trip to London, England this October through the TIAA Bank London Getaway. One lucky winner and a guest could be off to London courtesy of their TIAA Bank account. The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for up to four nights and two tickets to see professional football's Philadelphia take on Jacksonville at historic Wembley Stadium on October 28, 2018.

There are a few ways that fans can become eligible to win from July 7, 2018 August 17, 2018. They can open a new TIAA Bank Yield Pledge Checking or Money Market account, and fund it with at least $10,000 by August 17, 2018. Or, current TIAA Bank clients can enter by adding $10,000 to their existing eligible Yield Pledge account by the August 17 deadline. The Official Rules of the sweepstakes contain more details on funding and balance-maintenance requirements, eligible accounts, and other ways to enter without a bank deposit, and are available at www.TIAABank.com/2018London.

"At TIAA Bank, we are built to perform and the TIAA Bank London Getaway is yet another way for clients to get more from their account," said Blake Wilson, president and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. "We're excited to offer the opportunity to send someone across the pond to experience London like never before." TIAA Bank is a division of TIAA, FSB. Member FDIC.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (AND D.C.), 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Entry period from 7/7/18 12:00 a.m. to 8/17/18 11:59 p.m. For Official Rules, how to enter without bank deposit, prize description and odds disclosure, or to opt out, visit tiaabank.com/2018london or a TIAA Bank location. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $9,000. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB. 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA's Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005761/en/

Contacts:

TIAA Bank

Media contact:

Tori Pappas, 1-904-623-8621

tori.pappas@TIAABank.com

