Tokyo Office Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary and Hires Managing Director

Lincoln International Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary of its Tokyo Office and Announces a Key Hire to Support the Next Phase of Growth

TOKYO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a leading global mid-market investment bank, announced today a key senior hire which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the firm's global presence in Tokyo. The Tokyo office was Lincoln International's first office in Asia when it opened in July 2008 and has since closed 60 transactions involving Japanese companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716001/Lincoln_International_Logo.jpg

Jim Lawson, Global Chairman and Co-CEO of Lincoln International said, "We are very pleased with the development and growth of Lincoln International Japan during the last 10 years. With 15 professionals in Tokyo and an extensive list of deep client relationships and transactions involving Japanese companies, Lincoln International is by far the leading global mid-market investment bank in Japan. We expanded to Japan in 2008 to serve both the domestic market and to capitalize on an acceleration of outbound investments by Japanese companies. We have realized great success on those fronts and more, including leveraging our extensive Japanese relationships to benefit our clients considering acquirers in Japan."

Lincoln International also announced that Ikuo Mori has joined its Tokyo office as a Managing Director. During his more than 30-year career in investment banking, Ikuo worked with global investment banks including Salomon Brothers, Lehman Brothers, Barclays and BNP Paribas in New York, London and Tokyo, and completed numerous M&A and financing transactions involving Japanese corporates. Most recently, Ikuo led the M&A advisory efforts for KPMG in Japan. Ikuo graduated from the University of Tokyo and completed an MBA degree at Stanford University. Ikuo started his career with Ministry of Finance of Japan.

Tetsuya Fujii, Managing Director and CEO Japan for Lincoln International commented, "We are delighted to have Mr. Mori join us as a new Managing Director in Tokyo during this anniversary year and to help drive our continued growth and success. His rich transaction experience and access to senior management of large Japanese corporates will help us move into the next phase of development."

Ikuo Mori, the new Managing Director in Tokyo stated, "I am excited to join Lincoln International. Japanese buyers are pursuing more and more acquisitions outside of Japan to achieve growth. In addition to the access to sellers in the mid-market, I was attracted by a truly globally integrated M&A firm with a highly collegiate culture. I look forward to originating transactions between Japanese buyers and North American and European sellers coming years."

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, debt advisory services, private capital raising and restructuring advice on mid-market transactions. Lincoln International also provides fairness opinions, valuations and joint ventures and advisory services on a wide range of transaction sizes. With twenty offices in the Americas, Asia and Europe, Lincoln International has strong local knowledge and contacts in key global economies. The firm provides clients with senior-level attention, in-depth industry expertise and integrated resources. By being focused and independent, Lincoln International serves its clients without conflicts of interest. More information about Lincoln International can be obtained at www.lincolninternational.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Grapenthin

+1 (312) 628-1570

CGrapenthin@lincolninternational.com