BERLIN, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9, at the 9th Sino-German Economic and Technical Cooperation Forum held in Berlin, Germany, Li Zhenguo, President of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), a leading Chinese PV industry company, made a keynote speech for the Energy Transformation and Energy Conservation Theme Forum, saying that in the next three years solar PV will become the cheapest power source in most parts of the world.



He said that, as photovoltaics and energy storage provide the cheapest energy source, the ideal of "Solar for Solar" can be realized in the future. By 2050, PV will become an industry that generates thousands of gigawatts (GWs) per year.

LONGi is the world's largest manufacturer of solar monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic products. Since its establishment, it has always focused on single crystal technology and engaged in monocrystalline silicon wafers, single crystal cells and modules, distributed photovoltaic power plants and ground photovoltaic power plants. In Photon's triathlon ranking, LONGi has the best financial health index ranked first and one of the best financial stability indexes.

LONGi has a research and development (R&D) team of more than 450 people and has obtained 260 national patents. Since its listing in 2012, the company has invested a total of US$ 385 million in research and development, ranking first in the global photovoltaic industry. The largest provider of monocrystalline wafers and components in the world, LONGi in 2017 has an operating revenue of US$ 2.556 billion, a net profit of US$ 557 million, and the total asset of US$ 5.14 billion.



