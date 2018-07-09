Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the Ewing's sarcoma market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Ewing's sarcoma.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Ewing's sarcoma market overview

Ewing's sarcoma is a type of cancer that affects soft tissue and bones. It is a rare and malignant, round, blue cell tumor. Ewing's sarcoma is common in pediatric patients, teenagers, and young adults. The most commonly affected areas are long bones, including the pelvic bone, femur, ribs, and collarbone.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oncology, "Ewing's sarcoma is known to spread rapidly, which makes it difficult to treat patients and increases the recovery period. The probability of redevelopment of Ewing's sarcoma after the completion of the treatment is high, which is one of the major concerns of this disease."

Ewing's sarcoma: segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Ewing's sarcoma market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (intravenous, oral, intradermal, intratumoral, subcutaneous, and undisclosed), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, monoclonal antibody, and vaccine), MoA (VEGF inhibitor, IGF-1R inhibitor, tubulin polymerization, CD99 inhibitor, others, and undisclosed), drugs under development (phase I, phase I/II, phase II, pre-clinical, phase III, and discovery), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, completed, and unknown). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

