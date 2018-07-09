The global semiconductor laser market is expected to reach close to USD 818 million by 2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the growth in demand for consumer devices. The increase in demand for consumer devices is accelerating the demand for semiconductor lasers as they are being used for several manufacturing processes. The integration of OLED technology in smartphones is a boost for the global semiconductor laser technology market.

This market research report on the global semiconductor laser market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of 3D printing using lasers as one of the key emerging trends in the global semiconductor laser market:

Global semiconductor laser market: Advent of 3D printing using lasers

In recent years, 3D printing or additive manufacturing has developed as a popular energy saving and environment-friendly technology that delivers high efficiency with minimal consumption of materials. These advantages are attributable to the techniques that allow successive material deposition at specified target areas by delivering energy on them.

"Lasers play an effective role here as they can instantly transfer a large amount of energy into a micro level focus area to solidify or cure materials in air, thus allowing high-precision and high-throughput manufacturing for a wide range of materials," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global semiconductor laser market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global semiconductor laser market into the following application (industrial, military and defense, medical, and communication) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 31% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

