The global diacetone alcohol market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in demand for water-based coatings. Diacetone alcohol (DAA) is extensively used in water-based coatings, owing to its significant characteristics such as excellent solubility in water and most organic solvents. Water-based coatings are considerably gaining popularity in different painting applications. They have been replacing solvent-based coatings in the household and industrial construction sectors.

This market research report on the global diacetone alcohol market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand from new applications as one of the key emerging trends in the global diacetone alcohol market:

Global diacetone alcohol market: Rising demand from new applications

The increased use of DAA in applications such as preservatives, hydraulic fluid brakes, photographic films, automotive carburetor cleaners, and polymer processing is expected to foster the demand for DAA during the forecast period. As DAA is soluble in water and various organic solvents, it is used in the photosensitization coating process for photographic film production and as a solvent for dyes, gums, and cellulose nitrate.

"DAA is also used in automotive to clean brakes, carburetors, clutch, and transmission parts. It is used as a degreaser in metal cleaning. It has been increasingly used in hydraulic compression fluids due to its excellent water solubility and viscosity," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global diacetone alcohol market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global diacetone alcohol market by applications (solvents, chemical intermediates, and drilling fluids) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The solvents segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 45% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

