

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A is giving away free food on Tuesday, July 10, to commemorate Cow Appreciation Day 2018.



The chicken-chain will give away a free entrée to anyone wearing a cow costume or even an outfit with a cow or related to cow on it from opening time to 7 p.m.



'Cow Appreciation Day is our day to show our customer appreciation and honors our iconic Eat Mor Chikin Cows,' the company says in its website.



It's the 14th year the chain is doing the event. Last year, the restaurant says 1.8 million people participated.



