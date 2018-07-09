Technological Advances in Augmented and Virtual Reality Create New Growth Opportunities Across Industries

Digital Reality Realms: Emerging Applications of Augmented and Virtual Reality

The immersive technology market, including augmented and virtual reality, is expected to see massive growth in the next five years, and will mainly be derived by applications in manufacturing and simulation modeling. Advancements in technology like 5G, artificial intelligence, edge computing and robotics are expected to transform the augmented and virtual reality experiences.

Key Takeaways:

Identify the critical sectors of the AR/VR market that have vast growth potential in the next ten years.

Learn strategies to pursue technology convergence.

Gain knowledge about the future opportunities in sectors like media, gaming, telepresence, retail, medicine, and education.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

