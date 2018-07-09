HFF Real Estate Limited (HFF) announces that it arranged the acquisition financing for Henderson Park's purchase of 66 Shoe Lane, a 147,479-square-foot office asset in Central London's Midtown submarket.

The HFF team worked on behalf of Henderson Park and secured the loan through Blackstone's Real Estate Debt Strategies division.

66 Shoe Lane is strategically located in the heart of Midtown one of Central London's most vibrant and exciting sub-markets immediately opposite the main entrance of Goldman Sachs' new EMEA headquarters and adjacent to Deloitte's campus at New Street Square. The property's core location will be a strong draw for tenants as it benefits from excellent transport connectivity that provides links across Central London, which will be further enhanced upon the opening of the Crossrail.

The HFF debt placement team included director Brad Greenway and senior managing director David Church.

"66 Shoe Lane is an exceptional asset and HFF is extremely pleased to be a part of Henderson Park's most recent acquisition," said Church.

"We believe the partnership between Henderson Park and Blackstone will ensure the asset remains a premier office accommodation in Central London," added Greenway.

About Henderson Park

Henderson Park is a real estate investment platform which was launched by Nick Weber in late 2016 and has already built a $3.4 billion portfolio of landmark European real estate assets across four countries. Henderson Park is backed by three cornerstone investors: Stone Point Capital, Kuwait Investment Authority and Wafra Investment Advisory Group.

Henderson Park has been established to invest in European real estate, primarily targeting gateway cities and seeking investments in both assets and companies. Henderson Park will pursue opportunities across a wide variety of commercial real estate sectors.

Henderson Park is led by Nick Weber, its Founding Partner and CEO. Nick has over 20 years of real estate experience, including most recently as Head of Europe for Mount Kellett and previously at Goldman Sachs for 14 years, where he was a Partner and Co-Head of its European Special Situations Group.

About Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with over $450 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.

