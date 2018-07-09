-- Mr. Amoroso Brings Significant Expertise in Oncology to New Role --

Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD), announced today that Michael Amoroso will join the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Commercial, Cell Therapy. In this position, Mr. Amoroso will have responsibility for Kite's commercial organization including sales, marketing, market access, and healthcare provider and patient services. Mr. Amoroso will begin his new role in August, reporting to John F. Milligan, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead, and will become a member of the Kite Cell Therapy Leadership Team.

Mr. Amoroso joins Kite from Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., where he was Senior Vice President, Americas Commercial for the company's Oncology Business Group. At Eisai, he was responsible for creating and driving commercial strategies for the company's approved products, pipeline assets and late-stage compounds approaching commercialization. Prior to that, Mr. Amoroso worked at Celgene Corp. for six years in a number of oncology roles, before serving as Commercial Lead, Global Marketing for the company's CAR T programs. In this capacity, he helped Celgene develop an organizational model to commercialize cell therapies involving specialized manufacturing and customer services for patients with lymphoma and myeloma. Before joining Celgene, Mr. Amoroso held marketing and sales leadership positions at Sanofi SA, where he worked in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

"Michael brings to the Kite organization significant expertise in the area of oncology and in the commercialization of cancer products," commented Dr. Milligan. "This experience will help us as we seek to build on our existing portfolio, expand our commercial presence in cell therapy in the United States and around the world, and advance new products to market. We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the organization. We believe his leadership and proven track record will help us accelerate our work to bring lifesaving therapies to people with cancer."

About Kite

Kite, a Gilead Company, is a biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California. Kite is engaged in the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor and T cell receptor engineered cell therapies.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Kite, and Gilead and Kite assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

