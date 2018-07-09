Digitiliti, Inc. (DIGI) Commences Buy-Out Negotiations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Digitiliti, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIGI) has entered into negotiations with a private corporation regarding the purchase and buy-out of the public entity. The interested party is a non-affiliate with current management. The prospective buyers are highly motivated to merge their corporation and subsidiaries into the Digitiliti entity and have made a reasonable offer to move forward on the acquisition with the current owner and CEO, Mark Miller.

Both the buyers and seller have performed preliminary due diligence and management believes the change of control will take effect quickly. Management further believes the sale of the Digitiliti entity will be in the best interest of shareholders. The anticipated incoming company has a proven track record of revenue generation and success in a highly desirable market sector.

"At this time all of the documents are being prepared and negotiations are ongoing and very promising. I anticipate the transaction will go as expected and we should have further updates very soon," Mark Miller, CEO stated.

ABOUT: Digitiliti, Inc.

Digitiliti, Inc. is a Digital Storage and Website Design Platforms with the expansion of business currently in E-Commerce; and potentially Crypto-Currency Algorithms.

For further information contact:

Mark Miller

(612) 615-9334

mark.miller@digitiliti.co

SOURCE: Digitiliti, Inc.