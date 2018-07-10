

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release June figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.9 percent on year, up from 1.8 percent in May. Producer prices are tipped to jump an annual 4.5 percent, up from 4.1 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see June results for the business confidence and conditions survey from NAB; in May, the index for confidence was at +6, while conditions came in at +15.



Japan will provide June figures for money stock. M2 is expected to hold steady at 3.2 percent, while M3 is called unchanged at 2.7 percent.



New Zealand will release June figures for credit card spending; in May, overall card spending was up 0.5 percent and retail card spending added 0.4 percent.



