

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,007.2 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.7 percent to 1,336.6 trillion yen - again unchanged and matching forecasts.



The L money stock was up 3.1 percent on year to 1,750.7 trillion yen - slowing from 3.2 percent in May.



For the second quarter of 2018, M2 was up 3.2 percent, while M3 was up 2.7 percent and L was up 3.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX