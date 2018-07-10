sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,89 Euro		+0,46
+0,49 %
WKN: 633835 ISIN: US8326964058 Ticker-Symbol: JM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,94
94,89
09.07.
94,10
94,76
09.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JM SMUCKER COMPANY
JM SMUCKER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JM SMUCKER COMPANY94,89+0,49 %