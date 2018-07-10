

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, soaring more than 80 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,815-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to easing trade war concerns and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index soared 67.88 points or 2.47 percent to finish at 2,815.11 after trading between 2,752.45 and 2,815.79. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 38.56 points or 2.51 percent to end at 1,574.54.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank skyrocketed 5.42 percent, while Bank of China soared 4.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surged 4.54 percent, China Minsheng Bank collected 2.45 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 4.30 percent, China Life jumped 1.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 2.23 percent, PetroChina perked 2.15 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.92 percent, Baoshan Iron climbed 4.03 percent and China Vanke gained 3.45 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending the strong upward move in the previous session.



The Dow soared 320.11 points or 1.31 percent to 24,776.59, while the NASDAQ advanced 67.81 points or 0.88 percent to 7,756.20 and the S&P 500 climbed 24.35 points or 0.88 percent to 2,784.17.



Traders continued to react positively to last week's Labor Department report showing stronger than expected job growth in June.



Banking stocks showed a substantial move to the upside, as did oil service stocks. Crude oil prices saw mild upside Monday on a light data day that saw the dollar little changed. August WTI settled at $73.85/bbl, up five cents.



Closer to home, China will release June figures for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.9 percent on year, up from 1.8 percent in May. Producer prices are tipped to jump an annual 4.5 percent, up from 4.1 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX