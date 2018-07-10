

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) said that Industrial Toys, a creative team of experienced game makers based in Pasadena, California, is joining the company. Led by Alex Seropian, founder and former CEO of Bungie Studios and former executive at Disney Interactive, the team is known for developing unique game ideas on different devices, and they join EA with a continued focus on bringing new game concepts to life.



The acquisition closed in July 2018. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



The 14-person Industrial Toys studio is joining EA's Worldwide Studios organization, the global creative collective responsible for development of EA titles across all major platforms.



