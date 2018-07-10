sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

89,53 Euro		+0,465
+0,52 %
WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,79
90,69
09.07.
90,14
90,41
09.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY89,53+0,52 %