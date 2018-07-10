

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) agreed to sell its offices on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and purchase rights to another site, which will become the entertainment giant's new New York campus, Bloomberg reported.



The report said that the company is selling its West 66th Street location and related buildings for $1.15 billion to Silverstein Properties Inc. and is acquiring 99-year rights for land at 4 Hudson Square from Trinity Church Wall Street in a separate transaction valued at $650 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX