

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) and Baidu said that they signed a memorandum of understanding for Internet of Vehicles or IoV, signaling their commitment to strengthening cooperation on next-generation connected car technologies.



Hyundai and Baidu will co-develop a connected car service that provides a wide range of in-car content - real-time traffic status and live information about the user's end-destinations for example - based on big data, maps, artificial intelligence (AI) and portal services. Through such a service, Hyundai and Baidu expect to meet the growing demand for connectivity services among consumers in China and beyond.



Hyundai and Baidu will also collaborate on creating Hyundai Motor Group vehicle models embedded with Xiaodu In-Car OS for volume production. This plan aims to advance the application of AI in IoV through next-generation technologies and product innovation.



Hyundai and Baidu have also agreed to continue efforts in speeding up the launch of intelligent vehicle-to-home services. The partnership's ultimate goal is to secure an upper hand in the competitive IoT market.



Hyundai also signed a memorandum of understanding with China Unicom, China's second-largest telecommunications provider, to co-develop a predictive-analytics platform.



