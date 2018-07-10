Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, July 10, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announces today that the results of the Phase II clinical study (Study 201) of the anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody BAN2401 will be presented in an oral session at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2018 held in Chicago from July 22 to 26, 2018. The topline results of this study were announced on July 6. This oral presentation is scheduled for July 25, 2018 at 15:30 as part of Session DT-01 "Recent Developments in Therapeutics" (14:00 to 16:00).The slide presentation will be available concurrently with the AAIC presentation on the Investor section of the Eisai company website at www.eisai.com.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_EisaiAAIC.jpgAbout AAICThe Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world's leading basic science and clinical researchers, next generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment, and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease. AAIC 2018 will be held in Chicago, IL at McCormick Place July 22-26. For more information about AAIC, please visit www.alz.org/aaic.About BAN2401BAN2401 is a humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. BAN2401 selectively binds to neutralize and eliminate soluble, toxic Abeta aggregates that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer's disease. As such, BAN2401 may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market BAN2401 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for BAN2401 and the parties amended that agreement in October 2017.This release discusses investigational uses of BAN2401 and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. BAN2401 has not been approved for marketing under any health authority approval.About the Joint Development Agreement between Eisai and Biogen for Alzheimer's DiseaseEisai and Biogen are widely collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of Alzheimer's disease treatments. Eisai serves as the lead in the co-development of elenbecestat, a BACE inhibitor, and BAN2401, an anti-Abeta protofibril antibody, while Biogen serves as the lead for co-development of aducanumab, Biogen's investigational anti-Abeta antibody for patients with Alzheimer's disease, and the companies plan to pursue marketing authorizations for the three compounds worldwide. If approved, the companies will also co-promote the products in major markets, such as the United States, the European Union and Japan.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.