

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is cutting prices on its Surface devices, introducing a $399 tablet to compete with Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) least-expensive iPads, according to reports.



The new 10-inch Surface Go, which ships August 2 in the U.S. and two dozen other markets, is the least costly among the five Surface devices that Microsoft makes. The Surface Go is aimed at the same potential buyers as Apple's 9.7-inch iPad, which starts at $329.



Microsoft will let customers switch, at no cost, to the regular version of Windows 10.



The company is also offering a Surface Go that runs Windows 10 Pro, a version of the operating system that business customers use for its management features, for $449. Customers can pay more to bump up storage and memory on both versions. And Microsoft will sell two versions of a cover that includes a keyboard for an additional $99 to $129, the reports said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX