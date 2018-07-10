

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth moderated in May to the lowest level in ten months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 4.8 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of increase since July last year, when production had grown 2.8 percent.



Production in the machine industry grew the most by 6.6 percent annually in May, followed by production of rubber and plastic with 5.4 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent in May.



