Arcadis N.V.: CallisonRTKL continues to operate as a separate division within Arcadis

Amsterdam, July 10, 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, announced today that it has completed the strategic review and market consultation for CallisonRTKL. The outcome of the extensive review is that CallisonRTKL will continue to operate as a separate division within Arcadis. This option offers the best prospects for all stakeholders and shareholders.

Following a careful strategic review of CallisonRTKL, its industry-leading architectural business, Arcadis concluded that to provide the best prospects for the CallisonRTKL people and customers and to optimize the value for the Arcadis shareholders, the most attractive option is to continue to operate the business as a separate division within Arcadis.

The strategic review has resulted in a clear business plan for CallisonRTKL and a specific assessment of opportunities as well as risks. The market consultation process has not led to a satisfactory alternative value proposition relative to CallisonRTKL's business plan, including current earnings and cash flow contribution to Arcadis and the future prospects of CallisonRTKL.





Arcadis appreciates the temporary uncertainty this strategic review has created for CallisonRTKL's customers and employees. Arcadis believes it is important to regularly review its portfolio to enable clear choices with respect to capital allocation. This conclusion of the review now provides a clear path forward for CallisonRTKL within Arcadis. There is no impact on Arcadis' financial guidance for 2018-2020.





Global top five position

CallisonRTKL is an industry-leading firm in urban design, architecture, retail and interior design. It is globally recognized as a thought leader in resilient urban development and sustainable design. It is a strong, well performing business with a global top five position in Architecture and Design.

In 2017, CallisonRTKL generated gross revenues of €327 million with an EBITDA of €27 million, and CallisonRTKL is strategically and financially well positioned to grow profitably. CallisonRTKL has approximately 1,500 professionals in 23 offices in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Within Arcadis, CallisonRTKL will continue to operate with a distinct position as a separate global organization, with an independent brand identity, a well-diversified client base, strong leadership and a bespoke culture of creativity, design and innovation. The existing joint projects between CallisonRTKL and other Arcadis businesses are a sound basis for this business partnership going forward.

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world.