INVIBES ADVERTISING: Invibes Advertising joins Euronext Growth

Paris, 10 July 2018 - Invibes Advertising announces the Euronext Listing Board's approval for the transfer of its shares from Euronext Access to the Euronext Growth compartment. The transfer will take the form of direct admission to trading pursuant to a €2.0 million private placement completed on 25 April. The shares will be traded by double auction in Euronext Growth compartment E1 (private placement) from 12 July 2018.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specializing in digital in-feed[1] advertising. The aim is to provide an experience similar to the social media experience by offering an unobtrusive format incorporated into the content of media sites belonging to the Invibes Advertising closed network. This guarantees better visibility and greater user engagement.

Besides its quality portfolio (CCM Benchmark, Lagardère, Altice Media, Team Media, Prisma, etc.), Invibes Advertising leverages its technological approach to its business through constant innovation, as a result of which it is now able to offer 23 different advertising formats geared towards different goals in terms of visibility, traffic or videos. Furthermore, Invibes Advertising has developed and rolled out an automated "full stack" platform allowing clients to adjust their own campaign optimization settings in real time.

Such innovations exponentially increase Invibes Advertising's sales potential in a European market estimated at €48 billion[2] and posting 13.7% growth in 2017. Backed by strong audience ratings on its partner websites (39 million unique visitors - Médiamétrie data, May 2018), Invibes Advertising is currently carving out a position as a realistic challenger to market leaders Facebook and Google.

With turnover of €3,881,000 and EBITDA of €978,000 (20.1% EBITDA margin), Invibes Advertising raised funds of €2.0 million last April with a view to stepping up growth by investing in three areas:

Continuing to develop its business on existing markets in France, Spain and Switzerland;

Entering a new key market in Europe to be chosen between two priority targets, Germany or the UK;

Continuing to invest in R&D, primarily in Data, in order to consolidate the advantages of Invibes's innovative offering (Formats, Reach and Data).

Invibes Advertising has requested the transfer of its shares to Euronext Growth, a more appropriate market compartment in view of its size and market capitalization, with a regulatory framework more suited to investors. The shares will continue to be listed under the same ISIN code (BE0974299316), while the trading symbol will change to ALINV. The Group will continue with its half-yearly reporting while providing the public with all information liable to impact the share price.

Invibes Advertising CEO Nicolas Pollet and CFO Kris Vlaemynck commented on the transfer: "We are delighted with this transfer to Euronext Growth, which should enhance the visibility and attractiveness of the Invibes Advertising share, as well as its liquidity. We would like to take advantage of this occasion to thank all the shareholders who have placed their confidence in us since our July 2016 IPO and who have helped us to successfully ride out this initial phase of acclimatization to financial markets.

We have a number of technological and geographical development projects in the pipeline and we aim to make Invibes Advertising a leading player in its market. We continue without cease to innovate in order to refresh our offering catalogue on the basis of our three strategic areas (formats, reach and data). The data offering is the next acceleration driver. The whole challenge for the future lies in transforming this opportunity into success, and we are already fired up to turn this ambition into reality."

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TRANSFER

In connection with the transfer of the Invibes Advertising share from Euronext Access Paris to the E1 (private compartment) trading group on Euronext Growth Paris, Invibes Advertising will not issue any new shares or place any existing shares.

The transfer timetable is as follows:

11 July 2018, after close of trading: deletion of Invibes Advertising share from Euronext Access and clearance of order book.

12 July 2018: first trading of shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

Atout Capital, advisers for the private placement and transfer, will become the company's listing sponsor.

TRADING METHOD

Invibes Advertising shares will trade via daily double auction at 11.30am and 4.30pm. Each auction will be followed by a half-hour "TAL" (Trading At Last) period during which orders may be entered to be executed at the auction price and solely at this price.

As mentioned previously, a liquidity agreement was signed with TSAF (Tradition Securities and Futures) on 16 April 2018 for a one-year term subject to tacit renewal. The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

10,000 shares

€10,000

AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT

The Information Document will be available from July 12th on the company (www.invibes.com) and Euronext (www.euronext.com) websites.

RISK FACTORS

The attention of the public is drawn to chapter 4 "Risk factors" of the Information Document approved by Euronext.

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Created in 2011, Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions supported by an in-feed format (integrated into media content) inspired by social networks and optimized for diffusion in a closed network of media sites (CCM Benchmark, Lagardère, Team Media and Prisma). Clients include major brands Cisco, Danone, Groupe Mulliez, PSA, SBB, SNCF, Swissquote and Volkswagen. INVIBES ADVERTISING is a Pass French Tech 2016 accredited company.

It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLINV - ISIN: BE0974299316)

For more information, go to www.invibes.com - www.invibes.ch

[1] In-feed: advertisements directly incorporated into digital content

[2] AdEx Benchmark survey carried out in cooperation with IHS Markit and presented at the IAB Europe Interact conference in Milan.

