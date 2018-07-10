ESDS Selects Juniper Networks to Power Future-Ready Cloud in India

BANGALORE, India, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fctt.marketwire.com%2F%3Frelease%3D11G143421-002%26id%3D12053554%26type%3D0%26url%3Dhttp%253a%252f%252fwww.juniper.net%252fus%252fen%252f&data=02%7C01%7CDileep.M%40edelman.com%7C91f7a84e06584861f94f08d4d8bbc239%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C636371748379363922&sdata=gXQGv%2BURfgtt5x2EM4HlFjd5Yjk3aZoOOqWolmDOO%2F0%3D&reserved=0) (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that ESDS (https://www.esds.co.in/about-esds), a managed data center service and auto-scalable cloud solution provider, has successfully implemented Juniper's high-performing networking solutions, including the QFX 5100 (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/switching/qfx-series/qfx5100/), EX 4550 (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/switching/ex-series/ex4550/) and MX 104 (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/routing/mx-series/mx104/), which have enabled rapid and secure cloud application delivery to their customers.

With ESDS experiencing an increase in workloads due to a fast growing customer base, the organization required a high-performance, low latency network that could help them securely deliver cloud applications without risk of delay or disruption. Having a reliable network is especially essential given that a majority of ESDS's customers are from critical sectors, such as government and financial services industries, which demand consistent high-performance and uninterrupted access to their applications.

To address this, ESDS selected Juniper Networks to help optimize, automate and secure its cloud application delivery infrastructure. Through the deployment of Juniper's carrier grade operating system, Junos OS (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/nos/junos/), ESDS has also streamlined their operations and improved network management while reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO) by 20 percent, even while experiencing traffic growth of over 50 percent year-on-year.

Today, Juniper powers more than 90 percent of the organization's network infrastructure, helping ESDS drive greater digitization of data storage and processing capabilities across all its markets, particularly within infrastructure development and nation building. In fact, ESDS's accomplishments have included significant contributions to the Indian government's efforts in bringing the Pune Smart City vision (https://punesmartcity.in/vision/) to life, all while providing greater flexibility and superior up-time for citizen-centric online services (https://www.esds.co.in/blog/how-esds-cloud-technology-has-played-a-crucial-role-in-punes-win-as-best-governed-city-of-india/sthash.dSo0Zajg.dpbs).

With ESDS planning major expansions to Bangalore and other key cities in the near future, ESDS has selected Juniper as their networking partner to power their cloud transformation as they create a secure, scalable and automated multicloud environment for their customers.

Optimizing network scalability: The high-performance QFX5100 was deployed at the core by ESDS for their Mumbai and Nashik data centers, allowing for optimized application delivery, alongside the strong scalability required as part of their business operations.

: Leveraging the advanced capabilities of the compact, high-density EX4550 as the top-of-rack switch and the powerful MX104 Universal Routing Platform at their data-center edge, the deployment has improved network management by providing highly granular telemetry data, which aids in network monitoring, troubleshooting and planning activities. Additionally, Juniper's Virtual Chassis feature allows ESDS to manage multiple elements as a single device. Increased operational efficiencies: Junos OS (https://www.juniper.net/us/en/products-services/nos/junos/) as a common operating platform powering ESDS's entire Juniper deployment has greatly simplified, streamlined and automated network management. With Junos OS supported on the QFX, EX and MX platforms, ESDS can schedule software upgrades and configuration checks all on one interface, which frees up valuable time and resources, resulting in significant operational efficiencies and savings.

"As one of the leading cloud service providers in India, we were able to create our own patented vertical auto-scaling technology on our cloud platforms, thereby enabling a scalable cloud infrastructure. With this innovation in place, we needed a network that could support our cloud technology and Juniper helped us achieve that - all while ensuring that floating virtual machines between multiple data centers were operated with the highest levels of security."

- Piyush Somani, Managing Director, ESDS Software

"ESDS is a strong player with a proven track record in the cloud and automation space, and we are proud to have been selected to power their network. Their impressive pace of growth in the past few years is a reflection of the immense potential and success for cloud-based solutions in India. Coupled with our commitment to simplifying the journey for customers toward a secure and automated multicloud, we are eager to continue our partnership with ESDS to support their expansion in building a progressive and future-ready cloud for India."

- Ramesh Narasimhan, Sales Director, India, Juniper Networks

