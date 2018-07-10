

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in May from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 215 million in May from EUR 153 million in the corresponding month last year. The shortfall also widened from EUR 176 million in April.



Both exports and imports expanded by 7.0 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively in May from last year.



Exports to EU countries advanced 6.0 percent annually in May and those to non-EU countries surged by 10.0 percent.



