Leader in DevOps Testing for SAP Posts 75 Percent Growth in FY 2018

Basis Technologies, innovators of the most complete automation platform for DevOps and testing engineered specifically for SAP systems, today announced a record-breaking fiscal year 2018 with 75 percent growth over the previous year. The company also confirmed its best-ever fourth quarter performance, with 70 percent growth compared to FY 2017.

Additional annual highlights include:

Acquisition of 30 new customers with the largest number coming from North America, followed by Germany, UK, France, and Australia. This represents a 32% increase over the previous fiscal year.

50 percent increase in deal size over previous year due to higher value recognition and improved global field execution.

200% growth in the second half of the fiscal year, following significant sales leadership changes and the opening of a Berlin office. This demonstrates the global market demand for DevOps and test automation for SAP.

96 percent subscription license renewals, a strong indicator of customer satisfaction.

"These results reflect the great momentum we have experienced in the past year. Our game-changing automation technology is quickly becoming the enterprise standard in DevOps and testing for companies running SAP," said Martin Metcalf, CEO, Basis Technologies. "On-demand testing and delivery of SAP change dramatically cuts costs and increases business agility precisely what companies need in today's competitive environment."

High-growth areas include product adoption, continued investment by existing customers, and expansion into new regions. Sales for the world's first Robotic Test Automation technology, Testimony, grew through net new sales and adoption by existing ActiveControl customers already reaping the benefits of DevOps automation for SAP.

There was significant growth in the Americas with the opening of new North American headquarters in Dallas, Texas and continued investment in highly skilled professionals across sales, marketing, delivery, and support functions. In response to growing demand in the Asia Pacific region, Basis Technologies will also announce the opening of new regional offices in Sydney, Australia in the coming weeks.

Notable customer acquisitions include:

A large Canadian bank selected ActiveControl and Testimony to replace manual efforts to accelerate speed and improve the quality of native SAP functionality releases.

Through a partnership with a leading systems integrator, one of North America's largest electrical power utilities chose Basis to ensure fast, frequent delivery of SAP functionality to support 7.6 million retail clients.

One of the largest US insurance providers will replace outdated manual methods with automation to shift-left quality control and better manage the risk of business disruption.

Delivering Rapid ROI

A major differentiator of the Basis Technologies' platform is its rapid time to value with out-of-the-box, easy to use technology. In less than 12 months, a large multinational telecommunications company has moved to multiple fully-automated deployments every day across 15 IT applications, without any manual effort. With continuous on-demand delivery, they can now deploy as many as 2,500 SAP transports in a two-week period.

Expanding Partner Ecosystem

In the past twelve months Basis Technologies has also seen increased interest from global System Integrators looking to help customers accelerate change and ensure quality across SAP delivery lifecycles. As part of a growing global relationship, Accenture and Basis Technologies jointly won a deal with a global Fortune 15 company looking to massively reduce the operational costs of SAP testing.

Additionally, Basis Technologies expanded its partnership with UXC Oxygen, a subsidiary of DXC Technology, to meet the demand for SAP automation in the Asia Pacific region.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers maintain better competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world's largest brands use Basis Technologies' automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.

