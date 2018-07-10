Blue Ridge Partners Hits Milestone of Serving Its 500th Client

Firm Announces Tripling of Annual Revenues Over Last Five Years

MCLEAN, Virginia, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners, the management consulting firm focused exclusively on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth, announced they achieved a significant milestone in the first half of 2018. Jim Corey, Managing Partner, noted, "Our firm had a very strong first half of 2018, including serving our 500th client since our 2002 founding. We also sustained our significant growth over an extended period and have now tripled our annual revenues from five years ago (a 25% CAGR). These accomplishments illustrate the breadth of our global client experience. Our firm now serves clients with personnel located in fifteen U.S., European and Australian cities."

In discussing reasons for the exceptional growth, Corey said, "With our sole focus on helping accelerate revenue growth, we are addressing the highest priority issue for CEOs and investors". A recent survey of CEOs conducted by Blue Ridge Partners in conjunction with Private Equity International (PEI) showed revenue growth as the most important CEO operating challenge for 2018/2019 by a wide margin; twice as important as the next challenge. Prior studies have shown that revenue growth is the #1 driver of value creation over a 5-year period, providing an average of 60% of all value expansion.

To address the CEO's need to accelerate revenue growth, Corey said "Blue Ridge Partners now works in four primary service areas - growth strategy, commercial excellence (sales and marketing), pricing and M&A transaction support. We routinely help our clients achieve targets that include doubling their growth rates, doubling sales force productivity and adding 300 to 600 basis points to gross margin based on our pricing work."

Corey noted that the significant expansion of Blue Ridge Partners is enabled by a value proposition built on three factors:

The firm is uniquely able to answer both "the what" and "the how" for revenue growth. Unlike others, the firm brings not only the business acumen required to identify impactful actions ("the what") but also the pragmatism and roll-up-the-sleeves attitude ("the how") necessary to drive results. Nearly all the firm's Managing Directors have prior careers both as line managers and as members of top-tier management consulting firms. This combination of skills is unique and highly valued by our clients - first in finding their growth path and then moving their company along that path."



The firm has the most qualified and best trained people among specialty growth consulting firms. Academic backgrounds include top undergraduate programs and internationally recognized business schools and universities. Only 3% of all applicants pass our rigorous screening. We also have the best training program in our industry for building skills to help clients grow their businesses.



The firm has developed a unique portfolio of tools and methodologies for assessing the performance of a company's revenue engine, finding the 3-5 actions that will accelerate profitable revenue growth and helping our clients take those actions.



Blue Ridge Partners is well positioned for continued strong growth during the second half of 2018 and beyond.

About Blue Ridge Partners

Blue Ridge Partners is a management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. Our clients include over 100 private equity firms - both during deal evaluation / due diligence and post-acquisition - and Fortune 500 and upper middle market companies. We help enhance their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships and improve marketing and sales performance. For additional information please visit us at http://www.blueridgepartners.com.

