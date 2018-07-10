QuEST to Roll Out Augmented Reality Solution for Aerospace Industry at Farnborough International Airshow

FARNBOROUGH, England and BENGALURU, India, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

End-to-end customizable digital solution to enhance enterprise workforce productivity

QuEST Global, the pioneering engineering services provider, will roll out AR360, an end-to-end customizable augmented reality (AR) solution, at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) scheduled to be held in the UK from July 16 - 22 this year. The solution, developed by Mobiliya, a QuEST Global company, will enhance workforce productivity for diverse industries that employ complex machinery and equipment. AR360 will be demonstrated live at QuEST's Hall 1, Booth #1570, showcasing aero engine aftermarket use cases in 3D explore mode and maintenance assist features. The demo will also highlight how the solution can transform operations and training functions in the aerospace industry.

Augmented by an immersive user experience, AR360 delivers key productivity improvement features such as remote assistance, 3D explore mode, e-commerce, analytics, live content, procedures checklist and enterprise integration for creators and manufacturers across industries that employ complex machinery and equipment. The solution can be easily customized with content management system (CMS) to create and manage various AR-based workflows. This includes content development (3D modelling and animation), content management through a web-based portal (2D and 3D images, videos), creation of applications to be published on devices such as smartphones, smart glasses and head-mounted tablets, and also integration with disparate enterprise back-end services.

The solution has been successfully implemented for various leading enterprises in manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, electronics and healthcare industries. Commenting on a recent successful implementation, Srinivas R, Head Technical University, ITC Ltd India, said, "I was delighted to see the approach and commitment of Mobiliya towards enabling augmented reality for us. Their AR360 solution showcases the most powerful application of AR for organizations to enhance the training experience and field maintenance processes. The end-to-end engineering service and immersive AR experience delivered by the team was quite efficient and very remarkable."

"As part of the larger trend of digital transformation, there is a rapid proliferation of AR systems, wherein technology is harnessed to increase productivity, reduce time to market and deliver zero-error workflows in highly complex manufacturing environments. The aerospace industry is keen to implement various cognitive technologies to overcome the shortage of skilled talent. Our customers have shown high interests in realizing unmatched business outcomes through the application of AR to aftermarket and maintenance optimization. We strongly believe AR360, which has proven use cases, will support the digital transformation journey of organizations for both their global and regional presence," says Steve Gerber, SVP & Global Industry Head - Aerospace and Defense, QuEST Global.

Mobiliya is a global design-led software engineering services company enabling digital transformation for the world's leading organizations through disruptive technologies. The company specializes in next-gen technology consulting, system integration, solution development, deployment and security. Mobiliya leads digital transformation through advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Robotics, Blockchain, Augmented Reality and Internet-of-Things. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiliya.com

QuEST Global (http://www.quest-global.com) is a trusted engineering services and solutions partner to many of the world's most recognized Fortune 500 brands in aero engines, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, oil & gas, power, hi-tech, industrial and rail with more than 10,300 associates. For more than 20 years, QuEST has been a trusted partner providing comprehensive support across the complete engineering lifecycle to help our customers improve efficiency, increase quality, create new products and open new markets. Through a collaborative and customized approach, QuEST enables its customers to manage traditional engineering requirements as well as the convergence of digital and mechanical technology to help them create safe, dependable and high quality products and services.