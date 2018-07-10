sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Management Fee Arrangements

PR Newswire

London, July 9

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Change in Management Fee

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC announces a change in the calculation of the Company's management fee, with the introduction of a new tiered fee arrangement.

With effect from 1 September 2018 the annual management fee payable to the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager, FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited will reduce from 0.875% of net assets and will be as follows: 0.85% on the first £700m of net assets and thereafter 0.75% on the remaining net assets. The fixed fee for non-portfolio management services will reduce from £600,000 per annum to £100,000, also with effect from 1 September 2018.

10 July 2018

Further enquiries:

Alex Denny, Head of Investment Trusts, Fidelity International 01737 834 530

Cenkos Securities (Broker) 020 7397 8900

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43


