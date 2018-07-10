Press release

Bergman & Beving AB: The Annual Report for 2017/2018 has been published

Bergman & Beving's Annual Report for the financial year 1 April 2017 - 31 March 2018 has been published today on the company's website where it can be downloaded as a PDF version.

Stockholm, 10 July 2018

Begman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 15 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.8 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Bergman & Beving_AR_2017_18_eng (http://hugin.info/172011/R/2203599/855024.pdf)



