KONE OYJ: KONE to equip Stage One of Melbourne Square mixed-use development in Australia

KONE Corporation, press release, July 10, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide elevators and escalators to Melbourne Square Stage One in central Melbourne, Australia.

In what will be an iconic new precinct in the heart of Southbank, the Melbourne Square development will comprise a number of towers featuring retail, commercial residential and hotel accommodation.

KONE has been selected to provide elevators and escalators for Stage One of Melbourne Square, which includes two residential towers above an eight level retail podium.

"We're proud to be partnering with Multiplex and OSK Property on such a bold project to transform this inner city space into an urban hub," says Axel Berkling, executive vice president, KONE Asia Pacific. "We see dense urban living as a step in the right direction for modern cities and look forward to co-creating solutions that make living and visiting Melbourne Square a safe and seamless experience."

The towers at Melbourne Square Stage One are designed by award-winning Cox Architecture and feature a terraced podium that provides over 3,700 square meters of public realm and retail precinct. Construction of Melbourne Square Stage One commences in 2018.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2018.



For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4330, media@kone.com (mailto:media@kone.com)

Read more:

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/) including:



June 26, 2018: KONE to equip 8 Conlay luxury mixed-use development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-to-equip-8-conlay-luxury-mixed-use-development-in-kuala-lumpur--malaysia-2018-06-26-2.aspx)

May 8, 2018: KONE to equip Lodha The Park premium residential development in Mumbai, India (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-to-equip-lodha-the-park-premium-residential-development-in-mumbai--india-2018-05-08-2.aspx)

October 23, 2017: KONE to equip Melbourne's premium grade office building in Australia with UltraRope (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-to-equip-melbourne-s-premium-grade-office-building-in-australia-with-ultrarope-2017-10-23-2.aspx)

June 29, 2017: KONE to equip the tallest residential tower in Sydney, Australia (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-to-equip-the-tallest-residential-tower-in-sydney--australia-2017-06-29.aspx)

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com (https://www.kone.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

