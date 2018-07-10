Glint Welcomes Ritu Mohanka as Head of Strategy & Business Development in EMEA

Former IBM Executive to Lead Growth of People Success Platform across EMEA

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glint, the people success platform that helps leading organisations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve business results, announced today the appointment of Ritu Mohanka as Vice President of Strategy & Business Development for EMEA. In her new role, Ms. Mohanka will lead business development and strategic growth efforts in EMEA as Glint continues its expansion in the region.

"Throughout my tenure in this industry, I've observed a growing recognition from organisations about the need to become more agile. At the most basic level, agility requires more frequent conversation between employees, their leaders and managers," said Ms. Mohanka. "To that end, Glint is filling a long-unmet gap, providing organisations with the technology, foundational science, and manager capabilities to listen to employees and respond quickly and effectively to their feedback. I'm looking forward to combining my experience with Glint's momentum in EMEA to help leading companies become more agile and continuously improve the experiences of their people and helping our clients be more successful."

Ms. Mohanka joins Glint from IBM Kenexa, after fifteen years in senior leadership positions. At IBM, she worked to drive rapid revenue growth across the EMEA region, most recently focusing on deepening business in existing markets and expanding the business into new regions.

Dave Millner, one of the world's most-renowned HR thought leaders said, "Ritu is a passionate leader who's acutely focused on ensuring that solutions fit client's needs both now and into the future. She understands the immense power of the workforce and the absolute necessity of ensuring that they feel enabled to consistently give their best."

"Ritu has an impressive track record of helping the world's leading organisations transform their approaches to employee engagement, improving business success as a result," said Jim Barnett, CEO of Glint. "Her expertise brings additional depth to our leadership team and will help us continue to expand our presence in EMEA, executing our strategic plan to continue building a world where people love their jobs."

Ms. Mohanka is based in Glint's EMEA headquarters in London, U.K., which serves as a base for establishing close partnerships with customers and strengthening relationships in EMEA .

Glint is the people success platform that leverages real-time people data to help global organisations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve results. Leading brands like United, Intuit, and Sky leverage Glint's unique combination of intuitive design, sophisticated analytics, and actionable intelligence to help employees be happier and more successful at work. For more information, please visit www.glintinc.com.

