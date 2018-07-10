

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR), an automated, scalable and secure networks company, announced Tuesday that ESDS, a managed data center service and auto-scalable cloud solution provider in India, has successfully implemented Juniper's high-performing networking solutions to optimize cloud application delivery for maximum speed and scalability.



This includes the QFX 5100, EX 4550 and MX 104, which have enabled rapid and secure cloud application delivery to their customers.



ESDS selected Juniper Networks to help optimize, automate and secure its cloud application delivery infrastructure. Through the deployment of Juniper's carrier grade operating system, Junos OS, ESDS has also streamlined their operations and improved network management while reducing their total cost of ownership by 20 percent. ESDS has experienced traffic growth of over 50 percent year-on-year.



As of now, Juniper powers more than 90 percent of ESDS' network infrastructure, helping it drive greater digitization of data storage and processing capabilities across all its markets, particularly within infrastructure development and nation building.



