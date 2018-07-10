Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-07-10 08:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 9, 2018 to list the bonds of "Lietuvos energija", UAB on the Bond List on July 11, 2018 at the request of the Company. Additional info: Issuer's name "Lietuvos energija", UAB -------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name LEGR -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code XS1853999313 -------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 10.07.2018 -------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 10.07.2028 -------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value 300 000 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------- Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the "Lietuvos energija", UAB base prospectus for the issuance of non-equity securities under EUR 1,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Enclosures: - The Final Terms, - the Base Prospectus and - the Base Prospectus Supplement. All related documents also can be found on the websites of the Central Bank of Lithuania and "Lietuvos energija", UAB. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=685284