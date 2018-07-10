Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Additional Investment in InVMA 10-Jul-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 July 2018 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN) Additional Investment in InVMA Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that it has made an additional investment of GBP375,000 into InVMA Limited ("InVMA"), one of its existing portfolio companies. In line with the announcement dated 25 September 2017 and as a result of InVMA having met certain sales milestones, Tern has completed its investment of GBP1 million in InVMA in order to maintain its 50% holding. InVMA, which is a leading user and partner to ThingWorx, PTC's IOT platform and a key strategic partner for Tern's portfolio company Device Authority Limited, has had positive performance since Tern made its initial investment into the InVMA. InVMA recently announced that it had entered into a new contract with ESAB Limited. Additionally, InVMA developed the ClarityTM platform on behalf of GCE Healthcare, which was launched to the market on 3 May 2018. Bruce Leith, Business Development Director for Tern, said: "We're delighted to announce our follow-on funding for InVMA. Having recently announced a new contract, we remain confident of InVMA's future prospects, and are pleased to continue to support the company and its management team." This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 Enquiries Tern Plc Via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5732 EQS News ID: 702921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)