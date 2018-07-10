

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) announced Tuesday that Jason Tarry, currently Group Chief Product Officer, will become the CEO of the UK & ROI business. Andrew Yaxley, currently CEO Ireland, will be promoted to Group Chief Product Officer and join the Tesco Executive Committee.



Both Jason and Andrew will report to Dave Lewis.



Tarry replaces Charles Wilson, who will step down as CEO Tesco UK & ROI and from the PLC Board, but remain on the Tesco Executive Committee.



All changes to responsibilities will be effective from July 16.



The company noted that Wilson was diagnosed with throat cancer and has responded very well to the treatment and all the signs are that the treatment has been successful.



However, given the nature of the illness and the need for him to remain vigilant in his recuperation, the company said it has agreed to make the changes within the senior leadership team.



Wilson will focus on leading the Booker business, continuing to deliver the cost synergies and driving the growth agenda set out in the merger agreement. As a member of the Executive Committee he will contribute to the broader Tesco UK Strategy. He will continue to report to Dave Lewis.



