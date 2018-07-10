

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc. (KIE.L) said that it expects underlying profit and earnings for the financial year ended on 30 June 2018 to be in line with expectations.



Year-end net debt is expected to be in the range of 170 million pounds - 190 million pounds as forecast, with average month-end net debt of c.£375m reflecting reduced volumes due to bad weather affecting the Construction business over the winter. Construction volumes have since returned to levels in line with management's expectations.



'Increased Construction and Services order books of more than £10bn, providing a 90% secured revenue position in these businesses for FY19,' the company said.



Kier Group confirmed that it has secured three-year extensions on its Highways England Areas 3 and 9 contracts, with a total value of 250 million pounds per annum.



These contracts provide routine highway maintenance services, repairs to defects, emergency incident response services and severe weather services on the Highways England road network.



