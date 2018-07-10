

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's annual inflation rate held steady in June, underpinned by fuel prices, rent and bank charges, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 1.1 percent year-on-year, same as in May. The annual inflation rate was the highest since November last year, when it was 1.3 percent.



Gasoline prices climbed 11 percent, while those of diesel jumped 17 percent. Rent rose 1.2 percent and bank charges increased 4.8 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the consumer price index dropped 0.1 percent, marking the first decline in five months. In May, prices rose 0.2 percent.



